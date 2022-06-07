Following in the tradition of Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis, Respect, Rocketman, The Dirt, and approximately 543,231 other music biopics that came out in the last five years, Madonna is making a music biopic. Furthermore, we already know that Madame X plans to direct this irony-free version of Walk Hard herself, but now, we might know who’s playing the Queen of Pop : Ozark’s Julia Garner.

Per Variety, Garner was offered the role of Madonna in the film, all but assuring a little Oscar buzz when and if the movie ever comes out. Garner has been on fire with the final season of Ozark, a buzzy performance on Inventing Anna, and critical adulation in The Assistant. Not for nothing, but Garner also nailed that “You’re going to have to fucking kill me” line on Ozark a few months back. That alone made that final season worth it.



Apparently, many people wanted to play a young pop star in the 1980s. Other contenders included Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, and Odessa Young, who will simply have to find roles in a Debbie Gibson biopic, should one present itself. We’d prefer a Tiffany biopic, but we’re not in charge, so stop asking The A.V. Club where the Tiffany biopic is because we don’t know!



Variety reports that the film will follow “the early days of the oft-controversial artist and queen of perpetual reinvention.” Considering Madonna has reinvented herself as someone who spends too much time on Instagram, we look forward to a look at her early days. Speaking of reinvention, Madonna first announced that she would be helming the biopic in 2020. The material girl said that it was “essential” that she shares “the roller coaster ride” of a “human being trying to make her way in this world.”



“There are so many untold and inspiring stories,” she said, “and who better to tell them than me.” Who better, indeed.

