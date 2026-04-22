Julian Casablancas criticizes “privilege of Zionists living in the United States”

After a controversial Coachella closer last weekend, in which the Strokes denounced American imperialism and implicated the CIA in the killings and overthrows of several foreign leaders, singer Julian Casablancas doubled down on his critiques of the country in a recent interview. Doing the publicity rounds for the band’s new album Reality Awaits (out June 26), Casablancas appeared on the popular web series SubwayTakes, hosted by comedian Kareem Rahma. As its title suggests, the show centers on a celebrity giving Rahma their “take” while riding the New York subway. Casablancas offered four opinions in his episode, the last of which he dubbed his “most controversial.” “Nice having a career with you,” he told Rahma before stating his take: “American Zionists get the benefits of white privileged people, but talk like they are Black people during slavery.”

Rahma, who has not been shy about his opposition to Israeli occupation of the West Bank and America’s support thereof, agreed wholeheartedly. “100%,” he told Casablancas, “I’ve never seen something so shocking where they’re like, ‘I’m so oppressed.’ I’m like, ‘You are going to a wedding in Tel Aviv right now when there are 80,000-plus dead people, including women and children, half a mile away.” Casablancas clarified that he felt the October 7 attacks had been “bad,” but that “Native American rebellions didn’t mean it was okay to do what we did. Slave rebellions that were violent didn’t mean that slavery is not bad.”

Rahma and Casablancas went on to express hope that Americans were waking up to the ongoing political “brainwashing” affecting the general public. “They’re, like, in the Matrix,” a red-pilled Casablancas added. “But eventually, they might become the One.” The singer’s other takes, in order of assumed controversy, were as follows: 1) a plea that his loved ones stop using long audio text messages; 2) that modern cars are “the worst”; and 3) that conservatives and progressives should come together in a “non-corporate consensus populist party to fight the real billionaire gang agenda.” Rahma, for his part, agreed with every take but the first. Watch the full SubwayTakes video with Julian Casablancas below.