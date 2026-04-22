Julian Casablancas criticizes “privilege of Zionists living in the United States”
In a recent episode of SubwayTakes, The Strokes frontman described what he believes to be a gap between real and perceived oppression affecting the group.Image courtesy of SubwayTakes/YouTube
After a controversial Coachella closer last weekend, in which the Strokes denounced American imperialism and implicated the CIA in the killings and overthrows of several foreign leaders, singer Julian Casablancas doubled down on his critiques of the country in a recent interview. Doing the publicity rounds for the band’s new album Reality Awaits (out June 26), Casablancas appeared on the popular web series SubwayTakes, hosted by comedian Kareem Rahma. As its title suggests, the show centers on a celebrity giving Rahma their “take” while riding the New York subway. Casablancas offered four opinions in his episode, the last of which he dubbed his “most controversial.” “Nice having a career with you,” he told Rahma before stating his take: “American Zionists get the benefits of white privileged people, but talk like they are Black people during slavery.”