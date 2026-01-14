Julio Iglesias accused of sexual assault by two former employees

Julio Iglesias has been accused of sexual assault and abuse by two former live-in employees, allegations that surfaced this week following a three-year joint investigation by Spanish outlet elDiario.es and U.S.-based broadcaster Univision Noticias.
The women, identified by the pseudonyms “Rebecca” and “Laura,” allege that Iglesias, now 82, subjected them to non-consensual sexual contact while they worked for him in 2021 at his residences in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Lyford Cay in the Bahamas. At the time, Iglesias was 77.
According to the investigation, the two women were among 15 former employees interviewed about their experiences working for the singer between the late 1990s and 2023. Their testimonies described a tightly controlled household environment marked by isolation, hierarchy, and intimidation.
Rebecca, a domestic worker, alleged that Iglesias would regularly summon her to his bedroom at the end of her shifts and touch her without consent, often in the presence of a more senior staff member. “He used me almost every night,” she told the outlets. “I felt like an object, like a slave.” Laura, a physiotherapist, accused Iglesias of kissing her on the mouth and groping her against her will. Both women said the behavior occurred within what they described as “an atmosphere of control and constant harassment.”
In its reporting, elDiario.es wrote that interviews with the women were conducted repeatedly over more than a year and that their accounts remained consistent throughout. The outlet also said the allegations were supported by documentary evidence including photographs, call logs, WhatsApp messages, visas, and medical reports.
Former employees interviewed for the investigation also alleged that recruitment for household staff prioritized young women and required applicants to submit photos of their faces and bodies. Rebecca and Laura claimed they were asked inappropriate questions about their sexual preferences shortly after arriving.
Both women have filed a formal complaint with Spain’s National Court accusing Iglesias of sexual assault and human trafficking for the purpose of forced labor and servitude. Spanish prosecutors confirmed that the complaint was received on January 5 and that preliminary criminal investigation proceedings are underway. A spokesperson for the court emphasized that the inquiry remains confidential.
Iglesias has not commented publicly on the allegations. elDiario.es, Univision Noticias, and other outlets reported that multiple attempts to reach him for comment—via email, phone, letters to his residences, and through his lawyer—received no response. His representatives and record label Sony Music also did not reply to requests for comment.
Public reaction in Spain has underscored a generational and political divide familiar from previous #MeToo cases. Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Madrid region, defended the singer on social media, writing that Madrid would “never contribute to the discrediting of artists,” calling Iglesias “the most universal of all singers.” By contrast, Spain’s labor minister Yolanda Díaz described the allegations as “chilling,” saying they depicted “sexual assaults and a situation of slavery.”
The accusations mark a dramatic reckoning for one of Spain’s most globally celebrated cultural figures. Julio Iglesias, the father of Enrique Iglesias, remains one of Spain’s most decorated and commercially successful artists, having sold more than 300 million records worldwide, won a Grammy Award in 1988, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2019. Spanish officials have said they are now considering whether to revoke state honors previously awarded to him.
Prosecutors have not indicated when further details may be made public.