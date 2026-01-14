Julio Iglesias accused of sexual assault by two former employees A three-year investigation details claims of coercion, workplace control, and abuse inside the singer’s private residences.

Julio Iglesias has been accused of sexual assault and abuse by two former live-in employees, allegations that surfaced this week following a three-year joint investigation by Spanish outlet elDiario.es and U.S.-based broadcaster Univision Noticias.

The women, identified by the pseudonyms “Rebecca” and “Laura,” allege that Iglesias, now 82, subjected them to non-consensual sexual contact while they worked for him in 2021 at his residences in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Lyford Cay in the Bahamas. At the time, Iglesias was 77.

According to the investigation, the two women were among 15 former employees interviewed about their experiences working for the singer between the late 1990s and 2023. Their testimonies described a tightly controlled household environment marked by isolation, hierarchy, and intimidation.

Rebecca, a domestic worker, alleged that Iglesias would regularly summon her to his bedroom at the end of her shifts and touch her without consent, often in the presence of a more senior staff member. “He used me almost every night,” she told the outlets. “I felt like an object, like a slave.” Laura, a physiotherapist, accused Iglesias of kissing her on the mouth and groping her against her will. Both women said the behavior occurred within what they described as “an atmosphere of control and constant harassment.”