Justin Baldoni is going to great lengths to prove that he's Nicepool Currently, in a legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, Baldoni believes the Deadpool & Wolverine character Nicepool is based on him and wants to prove it, for some reason.

Amid his legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, director, actor, and hair bun enthusiast Justin Baldoni is eager to prove that Ryan Reynolds’ douchebag Deadpool variant Nicepool, the most annoying character from last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine, is based on him. Per Variety, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, sent a letter to Marvel head Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger, demanding they retain all documents and data related to Baldoni because Baldoni is convinced that Ryan Reynolds was making fun of him through the character of Nicepool.

Freedman’s litigation hold letter, sent on January 7, orders Disney to preserve “any and all documents relating to the development of the ‘Nicepool’ character” as well as all communications related to the character’s development. Furthermore, Freedman wants all documents that prove there was a “deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of ‘Nicepool.'”

While it seems strange to proclaim yourself the basis for a sentient bottle of patchouli oil, Baldoni and his lawyers insist Baldoni is Nicepool. Baldoni’s attorney believes, as he told The Megyn Kelly Show on January 7, that “there’s no question it relates to Justin. I mean, anybody that watched that hair bun.” But Freedman’s main point is that if Baldoni sexually harassed Lively, her husband wouldn’t make fun of it in a superhero movie. This guy doesn’t know Deadpool. The Merc with the Mouth has no boundaries. He goes there.

For those who skipped Deadpool & Wolverine, Nicepool is a Deadpool variant known for his warm and cheery demeanor. He carries an ugly dog (Dogpool) and generally gives the vibe of being hit on by a guy from yoga class. However, despite the character’s best intentions, he’s often depicted as vapid, idiotic, and self-serving, not to mention sexist and occasionally caught echoing allegations Lively made against Baldoni. This was made all the more complicated by Blake Lively playing another variant, Ladypool, in the film. “She is gorgeous,” Nicepool says of Ladypool. “She just had a baby, too, and you can’t even tell.” That line may be a crack about Lively’s allegation that Baldoni fat-shamed her after she gave birth. Another scene sees Nicepool disregarding accusations of sexism by saying, “It’s okay, I identify as a feminist.” Nicepool also seemingly reiterates Lively’s sexual misconduct allegations when the character asks, “Where in God’s name is the intimacy coordinator?” Variety also points out that, despite being played by Ryan Reynolds, Nicepool is credited to “Gordon Reynolds,” a name that Lively thanks in the credits of It Ends With Us.

Baldoni has sued the New York Times for $250 million over a report about Lively’s allegations against Baldoni, accusing the paper of cherry-picking information and removing context to make Lively look good. Lively returned with a lawsuit the same night, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and arranging a smear campaign against her.