Kanye West banned from the UK, Wireless Festival canceled

Wireless Festival, a London rap and hip-hop celebration held each summer in London’s Hyde Park, has announced that its 2026 iteration will no longer take place. The decision comes in the wake of international backlash to the festival booking Kanye West to be its three-night headliner. Moments before, the British government had announced to the BBC that West would be barred from entering the country, on the grounds that his presence was not “conducive to the public good,” placing the rapper on the UK’s growing ban list alongside the likes of Mike Tyson, Lil Wayne, Ja Rule, and Edward Snowden.

When West was announced as the festival’s headliner earlier this week, backlash was swift. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London mayor Sadiq Khan denounced the decision, and major sponsors of the festival pulled their support. These highly-publicized reactions come after West has experienced a protracted four-year fall from grace, one which has seen the rapper deny the Holocaust, label himself a Nazi, and sell swastika T-shirts on his website. In a full-page Wall Street Journal op-ed earlier this year, West attempted to backtrack on those actions and to blame them on long-term brain injuries, stating, “I love Jewish people.” The rapper’s subsequent comeback effort has kicked off with the release of his 12th studio album Bully and two sold-out concerts at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium—estimated to have netted West upwards of $33 million.

Initially, the festival held fast in its support of Kanye, with Festival Republic Managing Director Melvin Benn dropping a bizarre statement that invoked the October 7 attacks and pleaded “forgiveness and hope” for West. However, after the UK government announced an outright prohibition on West’s entering the country, Wireless was forced to cancel the festival and offer refunds to ticket-holders, since they booked the rapper to headline all three nights of programming. “Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had,” Festival Republic shared. “As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the rapper said that his only goal was “to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace and love through my music.” He asked for the opportunity to meet with Jewish community members in the UK and to “show change” through his actions. “If you’re open,” he concluded, “I’m here.” The message didn’t land with everyone: a spokesperson from the UK charity Campaign Against Antisemitism lamented that the government “clearly made the right decision” and derided Wireless Festival as “desperate” and “shameful.” Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, stated that he would be “willing to meet Kanye West as part of his journey of healing, but only after he agrees not to play the Wireless Festival this year,” pointing to a track West released just last year titled “Gas Chambers.” The song was released on BULLY with the less inflammatory title “ALL THE LOVE.”