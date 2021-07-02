On-screen best friends Rory and Lane Screenshot : Gilmore Girls

Acting… whatta concept. Apparently some people make top dollar by spouting fake dialogue and pretending to like people they may not actually like! Or at least, they portray a relationship not exactly mirrored in real life. Good gig if you can get it, we suppose. But although we thought the premise behind acting was common knowledge, we can’t explain why some people’s world views are being shaken to the absolute core by the reveal that Rory and Lane on the legendary 2000s teen dramedy Gilmore Girls were not actually bffs in real life.

EW reports that Agena admitted as much during an appearance on Scott Patterson (who played baseball-cap-wearing Luke)’s podcast I Am All In, saying, “I wish we had more of a friendship… That was probably a lot to do with me not making as much of an effort as I should’ve.” She says that as the two leads of the dialogue-heavy show, Bledel and her onscreen mom Lauren Graham always seemed so busy that she didn’t want to worm in her way into their off- hours. Which seems considerate, more than anything.

Also, just spitballing here, but the extremely youthful looking Agena was 27 when she got cast as one of Stars Hollow’s coolest teenagers; Bledel was 19. So maybe the fact that this was Bledel’s first official acting gig—and the fact that the co-stars were eight years apart when that divide in their ages would be substantial—meant that they didn’t have a whole hell of a lot in common at the time?

After all, Agena doesn’t exactly badmouth Bledel. Quite the opposite in fact, as she tells Patterson: “Alexis is such a wonderful person, and I do think that as soon as I met her as a person, you just recognize that she’s an intelligent, special individual.” But if this confession still shocks you, wait until we tell you this story we heard about how Lorelai and Luke really felt about each other.