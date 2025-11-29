Kevin Spacey is headed back to court in the UK

Two years after being cleared on nine criminal charges of sexual offence in British courts, Kevin Spacey is now set to face similar accusations in the country’s civil courts. Per the BBC, a judge has set a trial date for Spacey in relation to accusations of sexual assault from three men who all say the actor assaulted them in the period from 2000 to 2013. Spacey has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The initial trial date—which could see all three accusations be merged into a single case, or tried consecutively—has now been set for October of 2026. Which may have some impact on that career resurgence that Spacey has continually tried to suggest is incoming for a few years now, most notably in recent interviews where he stated that he’s functionally “homeless,” and that “extremely powerful people” want to put him back into movies.

Where he’s headed, instead, is back into the courtroom, in relation to accusations of assault, many of them relating to the period where he served as artistic director of London’s Old Vic theater from 2004 to 2013. Two of the men (who remain anonymous, and are identified only via initials) were involved in the accusations that Spacey was cleared of criminal charges on back in 2023, while a third—Ruari Cannon, who waived his right to anonymity and appeared in Channel 4 documentary Spacey Unmasked—says Spacey “groped” him after a show at the Old Vic in 2013. At least one of the men had previously sued Spacey, but civil complaints against the Oscar-winner were paused when the criminal charges against him were brought.

A lawyer representing all three accusers has asked for the accusations to be condensed into a single trial to avoid repetition and redundancy in giving evidence. In addition to the criminal trial in the UK, Spacey also came out the victor in a civil suit in the United States in 2020, after actor Anthony Rapp sued him on allegations that Spacey sexually assaulted Rapp when the younger man was just 14.