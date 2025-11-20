“Extremely powerful people” want to put Kevin Spacey back to work

With the holiday season upon us once again, we must look cautiously toward the Yuletide for whatever gifts and horrors await. In years past, this has typically meant one of two things: Gifts from our friends and loved ones to make the coldest, darkest time of year a little warmer, or another vaguely threatening YouTube video from Kevin Spacey, wherein he’s allowed to be Frank Underwood, the president from his long-canceled TV series House Of Cards (and from which he was fired from for sexually harassing young male staffers). Sometimes, the American public is so naughty that Santa brings us a video of Underwood being interviewed by Tucker Carlson. It remains up to jolly ol’ Saint Nick to decide which we receive this year. Still, it sounds like Christmas is coming early for Mr. Spacey, who, despite being characterized in a new interview with The Telegraph as “homeless,” is in touch with “extremely powerful people” who want to put him back to work. He’s simply waiting for “someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority” to hire him.

“We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,” Spacey tells Telegraph. “And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission – by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority.”

Mind you, those powerful people do not include Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino, whom Mr. Spacey implores to contact his manager, Evan. If one called him, Spacey says they’d be a hero like Kirk Douglas was for getting Dalton Trumbo’s name on Spartacus. Trumbo was a member of the Hollywood Ten, a group of screenwriters blacklisted for refusing to name suspected communists before the House Un-American Activities Committee, whose career Douglas revived with Spartacus.

“Kirk Douglas said, ‘You know what, we get to play the hero in movies, but it’s not that simple in life.’ He was willing to stand up and say enough is enough,” Spacey says. “The moment he did that, the blacklist was over. So, my feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call Evan [Lowenstein, Spacey’s manager] tomorrow, it will be over. I will be incredibly honoured and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone.”

More than a dozen people accused Spacey of sexual assault and harassment. The most public accusation came from actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed he was assaulted by Spacey as a 14-year-old in the ’80s. Upon being accused, Spacey said he owed Rapp “the sincerest apology for what would have been inappropriate drunken behavior.” In 2022, a jury concluded that Spacey did not molest Rapp. The following year, a U.K. court found Spacey not guilty of nine charges of sexual assault, per Variety. Spacey now says that he’s living in hotels and Airbnbs, singing songs and telling stories at clubs in Tel Aviv and Cyprus.