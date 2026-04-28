Kid Rock wastes taxpayer dollars on Apache helicopter joyride

Small children are obsessed with anything that flies: planes, pegasi, blimps, helicopters. Why can’t a 55-year-old man like them, too? This, one imagines, was how country rocker Kid Rock justified spending taxpayer dollars on a joyride in a Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter—also used to fight in the Gulf War and Gaza, and sometimes compared to a “flying tank”—alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

If you’ll recall, this isn’t the first time Kid Rock, born Robert Ritchie, has used his MAGA clout to play with airborne toys. Just last month, the rocker posted two videos of himself waving and clapping excitedly at an Apache hovering outside his “Southern White House” mansion in Nashville. The Army launched an inquiry into the flyover, which Hegseth promptly shut down with a reassuring: “No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots.”

Carry on he did. In photos released today, Hegseth seemed downright chuffed to ride in a real military helicopter with a real washed-up rockstar. In what sounded like a preemptive defense, he wrote on Instagram: “Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops. The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America’s 250th—home of the free because of the brave.” A series of photos show Ritchie with the aircraft and a group of American soldiers. For the occasion, the “Bawitdaba” rapper dressed in a black fedora to match his black velour tracksuit and a giant golden bald eagle belt buckle (insofar as I know, most track pants do not require a belt.)

Asked about the old-guy playdate, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said: “Today, Army helicopters operated in the National Capital Region in support of a Freedom 250th community relations event. As a part of that event, Robert ‘Kid Rock’ Ritchie participated in multiple troop touches with service members and filmed videos for Memorial Day, America’s 250th birthday, and for his ‘Freedom 250’ tour.” This “Freedom 250” tour will ostensibly include Ritchie’s upcoming Rock the Country festival, which also made news a few weeks back when he slashed ticket prices for those who had not yet bought tickets—leaving early buyers, the true patriots, disappointed that others will get to see Kid Rock sing “American Bad Ass” at half-rate.

Apache helicopters cost $5,171 per hour to operate. The proposed fiscal year 2027 U.S. military budget is higher than any previous administration has requested. Do with that what you will.