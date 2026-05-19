King Conan will reclaim his throne next year
Director Christopher McQuarrie's long-awaited Conan The Barbarian sequel begins shooting next year.Screenshot: YouTube
Now that Arnold Schwarzenegger is through rebooting The Terminator (for now), he’s turned his attention to a character that predates it: Conan the Barbarian. Announced earlier this year, King Conan will bring old-man Arnold back to the past, and it’s coming in our near future. Speaking to the long-running Schwarzenegger fan site The ArnoldFans, the bodybuilder-turned-real-estate-tycoon-turned-actor-turned-governor-turned-actor says, “Next year, we are going to do King Conan.” For him, it was a decade-long journey to find “someone who really understands [Conan author] Robert E. Howard that understands the artwork of Frank Frazetta and to continue on.” Schwarzenegger also wants to bring back Barbarian director John Milius as a producer. It was also a question of waiting 40 years for him to age into the role, comparing King Conan to Unforgiven. “It will be a lot like that, but it will be with extraordinary battles.” He continues: