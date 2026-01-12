George R.R. Martin still has more plans for Dunk and Egg, time permitting
The mind behind Game Of Thrones calls writing A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms "one of the best decisions I ever made."Photograph by Steffan Hill/HBO
It has been nearly 15 years since George R.R. Martin released a book in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series. This fact tends to annoy both fans of the series, who have become increasingly resigned to never actually getting to see the end of the series as its author intended, and Martin, who has become decidedly over all that negativity. Surely, then, everyone will be thrilled to hear that he’s musing again about writing more stories in The Tale of Dunk And Egg series.