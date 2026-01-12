George R.R. Martin still has more plans for Dunk and Egg, time permitting

It has been nearly 15 years since George R.R. Martin released a book in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series. This fact tends to annoy both fans of the series, who have become increasingly resigned to never actually getting to see the end of the series as its author intended, and Martin, who has become decidedly over all that negativity. Surely, then, everyone will be thrilled to hear that he’s musing again about writing more stories in The Tale of Dunk And Egg series.

“If I have the time, there’s more stories to tell about Dunk and Egg and their education and what’s gonna befall them in future years,” Martin says in a new interview with HBO’s The Official Game of Thrones Podcast. There are currently three novellas in the series, the first of which has been adapted into the first season of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, scheduled to premiere on HBO on January 18. In the podcast, Martin calls the novellas “one of the best decisions I ever made as a writer,” allowing him to focus on the common people of Westeros and on only one POV character for narration. (In contrast, A Dance With Dragons, the most recent ASOIAF book, had 18 different POV characters.)

However, that “if I have time” contains a pretty major “if.” Martin has maintained since 2014 that he won’t be writing anymore of Dunk and Egg’s tales until he finishes The Winds Of Winter, the ASOIAF book everyone has been waiting a decade and a half for. He reaffirmed this position about a year ago. “And once I finish THE WINDS OF WINTER, I will need to get hopping on “The Village Hero,” and all the other tales that await the lads,” Martin wrote on his blog last January. “Don’t worry, I am sure you folks will remind me.”

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms premieres on HBO on January 18.