HBO cracks a few Dunk and Eggs in first Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms trailer The trailer for Game Of Thrones' latest spin-off, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, introduces us to Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg.

Blare the trumpets and ready the horses because another Game Of Thrones spin-off is entering the arena. Earlier today, HBO dropped the first official trailer for its latest Song of Ice and Fire: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms. A prequel like House Of The Dragon, though much closer in proximity to the main series, Seven Kingdoms takes place a century before the death of King Robert Baratheon, which sets the whole Game in motion. It follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his trusty squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), a little bald boy of mysterious origin, as they set about making the Tall into a full-blown star in Westeros’ competitive jousting scene. What sets this one apart from House Of The Dragon, though, is that it recenters George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world away from palace intrigue and more into the lives of everyday knights and squires. We shouldn’t get our hopes up too high. There are plenty of Targaryans still running around being “incestuous aliens.”