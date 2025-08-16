Masters Of The Universe random casting generator spits out "Kristen Wiig as Roboto"

Depending on how you want to break up the various attempts, drafts, and dreams that have made up the various efforts, we’ve now been watching Hollywood try to make itself a He-Man/Masters Of The Universe movie for more than a decade at this point. Amazingly, the film—now under the plastic aegis of Amazon-owned MGM—has finally been shot, and is now in post-production. But the powers that gave us seemingly random casting decisions like “Jared Leto as Skeletor” or “Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn” turn out to have been holding back one last fun, borderline nonsensical surprise for us, as THR reports today that Kristen Wiig is voicing Roboto in the action-figure-based film.

Roboto is—as you know—a robot man, constructed by heroic inventor/”guy played by Idris Elba” Man-At-Arms. (Who, we feel like we have to constantly remind ourselves, has a completely normal number of arms, despite hanging out with a multi-faced dude named Man-E-Faces.) Roboto is one of those good-style robots you’re always hearing about, with a functional heart that allows him to emotionally connect with his colleagues, and be mad at talking skeletons who are constantly causing trouble.

We do not, off the top of our head, know why you’d cast Kristen Wiig in this particular part—for all the world, it feels like casting agents for the film were toying around with a random name generator—but we’re guessing it’ll be entirely a voice role, given that the original Roboto figure, released back in 1985, doesn’t even seem to have a face. (Also, the movie is already finished shooting, and you’re probably not going to go back for reshoots just to get a lil’ more Roboto.) Wiig is, in addition to her other talents, a well-known voice actor, having starred in projects like Sausage Party and its TV spin-off as well as the Despicable Me franchise. She’s currently on the hook for a second season of her live-action Apple TV+ show Palm Royale, but we’re guessing that voicing the robot that works for He-Man’s dad’s head guard probably won’t take too big a chunk out of her busy schedule.

Masters Of The Universe is currently scheduled for a June 5, 2026 theatrical release.