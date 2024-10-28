Skinamarink director Kyle Edward Ball to create next nightmare with A24 The director's next film is called The Land Of Nod.

The director of one of the scariest horror movies of 2023 (and maybe of all time) is taking his talents to A24. Kyle Edward Ball—the progenitor of the literal nightmare that was Skinamarink—has set his next film with the studio. According to a report from Variety, The Land Of Nod will be both written and directed by Ball.

The studio isn’t sharing any plot or casting details yet. In the Book of Genesis, the Land of Nod is where Cain was exiled after murdering Abel, so there are definitely a number of possibilities for some sort of biblical epic there. Whatever the plot ends up being, it has some big names behind it. Josh Safdie and Elijah Wood are signed on as producers, along with Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Lawrence Inglee, Daniel Noah, Tatiana Bears, Bruno Vernaschi Berman, and Theo Vieljeux.

Ball managed to make Skinamarink with only $15,000 and one terrifying toy phone, so it will be exciting to see what he can do with the full weight of A24’s resources behind him. Just make sure you’re prepared to sleep with the lights on for a while before buying a ticket when they eventually go on sale.