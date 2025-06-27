Kate Winslet just ditched her new Hulu/A24 show, The Spot

Kate Winslet has done pretty well by the modern trend of Certified Movie Stars dipping into the world of TV; her Mare Of Easttown is still held up as one of HBO’s best prestige offerings in recent years, mostly on the strength of her committed and fearless performance. (And while her follow-up effort, The Regime, wasn’t as critically regarded, it did seem like it was pretty fun to film.) Now, though, it sounds like the Oscar-winner won’t be going for a small-screen hat trick: Deadline reports that Winslet has dropped out of The Spot, a TV series she was set to star in and executive produce for A24 and Hulu.

The series, about a successful surgeon (the part vacated by Winslet) and her spouse who believe she might have been the culprit in the hit-and-run death of a child, is the brainchild of creator and showrunner Ed Solomon. (Whose eclectic career includes writing all the Bill And Ted movies, Men In Black, and a number of recent collaborations with Steven Soderbergh.) The series was announced back in August of 2024, and was set to begin filming in early 2026. But Winslet has now dropped out of the project, reportedly over creative differences due to “how the project’s evolution has impacted the required approach to the role.” Her departure has sent the production hunting for another “A-list actress” to take over the role, with all involved still hoping to hit that early 2026 filming date.

Of course, The Spot wasn’t Winslet’s only TV project in the works: She’s also supposed to be filming a new HBO miniseries called Trust with Todd Haynes—who knows a bit about big-name actors dropping out of projects, having had his schedule last year blown apart after Joaquin Phoenix ditched out on a film very shortly before shooting was supposed to begin, ultimately causing the entire production to fall apart. So, hey, The Spot: Could be worse!