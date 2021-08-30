Rocket number nine, please take us to the planet of Chromatica once more. Lady Gaga has finally released all the details of the forthcoming Dawn Of Chromatica: The Remix Album, which will be released this Friday, Sept. 3. The pop legend has been teasing the highly anticipated, collaboration-heavy, remix album for months now, with Dawn Of Chromatica arriving well over one year from the original’s release.

Gaga unsurprisingly garnered quite the slate of collaborators for the remix album, with hyperpop princess Charli XCX taking on “911" alongside A.G. Cook, experimentalist Arca offering up her remix of “Rain On Me feat. Ariana Grande,” rapper Bree Runway remixing “Babylon,” and club DJ Shygirl shaking up “Sour Candy” with Mura Masa, and more. Dawn Of Chromatica executive produced by frequent collaborator BloodPop, who co-executive produced the Grammy-winning Chromatica with Gaga.

Here’s the full tracklist of Dawn Of Chromatica:

01 Lady Gaga: “Alice (LSDXOXO Remix)”

02 Lady Gaga: “Stupid Love (Coucou Chloe Remix)”

03 Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me (Arca Remix)”

04 Lady Gaga: “Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)”

05 Lady Gaga: “Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix)”

06 Lady Gaga: “911 (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix)”

07 Lady Gaga: “Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix)”

08 Lady Gaga / Blackpink: “Sour Candy (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)”

09 Lady Gaga: “Enigma (Doss Remix)”

10 Lady Gaga: “Replay (Dorian Electra Remix)”

11 Lady Gaga / Elton John: “Sine From Above (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)”

12 Lady Gaga: “1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix)”

13 Lady Gaga: “Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)”

14 Lady Gaga: “Babylon (Haus Labs Version)”

Dawn Of Chromatica lands on September 3, after which Gaga will swiftly shift gears as her collaboration soul album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale, which arrives October 1. Don’t forget, she’s also starring in House Of Gucci with Adam Driver, which will be released in theaters the next month of November 24.