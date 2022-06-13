In the first trailer for Netflix’s new limited series Boo, Bitch, Lana Condor is a teenage ghost with a social media strategy. The series comes from showrunners Erin Ehrlich of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Lauren Iungerich of On My Block.



The eight-episode YA romp stars Condor as Erika Vu, a high school senior who sets out to start a brand new life over the course of a wild night—only to be hit by a truck and wake up, well, dead.

“We are about to leave high school, and all we have to show for it is our education,” Erika’s best friend Gia (Zoe Colletti) warns her as the trailer presents its Booksmart-meets-Beetlejuice premise. After the duo try and change their goody-two-shoes ways by attending a raucous party, Erika wakes up to find herself standing over her own body— which was crushed by a dead deer who presumably also suffered the truck’s impact.

As Erika begins navigating the afterlife (walking through doors? Not possible. Getting pregnant with a “ghost baby?” Terrifying possibility!) she realizes the “loophole” to holding onto her life on earth.

“I can stick around if I’m more famous in death than in life,” Erika explains to Gia before embarking on her influencer journey as Instagram baddie “erikavubitch.” As new opportunities for romance, fame, and notoriety land on Erika’s plate, will she stay as close with Gia in death as they were in life?

The new trailer shines a spotlight on Condor, one of the larger stars to come out of the Netflix ranks in the past few years. After playing protagonist Lara Jean Covey in the streamer’s wildly successful To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, Condor’s new role feels sharper, goofier, and more self-possessed. While Lara Jean was terrified of the world finding out about her romantic secrets, as far as the first teaser for Boo, Bitch indicates, Erika is more than ready to become a public figure—if it means staying in the human world, that is.

Boo, Bitch will be available on Netflix starting July 8.