New Lana Del Rey album, The Right Person Will Stay, coming May 2025 Lana Del Rey is leaving the swamp and returning to the studio with The Right Person Will Stay

Hot off her surprise marriage to a Louisiana swamp tour guide, Lana Del Rey has announced her next record on Instagram. The album, tentatively titled The Right Person Will Stay, is due on May 21, 2025. She also announced that she might begin previewing songs before the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in April 2025, approximately one month before the album releases.

“So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, and Drew Erickson amongst others,” Del Rey posted. “Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach. Starting with Henry. Love always.”

Presumably, the album will feature collaborations with the musicians, producers, and songwriters tagged in the post. Those tagged include country producer Luke Laird and previous Del Rey collaborators Zachary Dawes and Drew Erickson, who worked on Lana 2023’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean. Last but not least, because it’s an American pop album released in the last 10 years, Jack Antonoff’s name will appear on the album. We also assume “Henry” refers to “Henry, Come On,” a song she previewed back in January. So you’ve got that too look forward to.