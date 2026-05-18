New Lanterns teaser finally starts getting into the rings
The latest TV offering from the DCU arrives in August.Image courtesy of HBO
If the last teaser for HBO’s Lanterns was shockingly down-to-Earth, the second one, released this morning, really follows through on the promise of superheroes and alien technology. From the beginning of the new clip, we’re seeing the Green Lantern rings and forcefields and explosions, all the kinds of things we might expect to see in a joint belonging to James Gunn’s DCU. Of course, there’s also the kind of banter between Hal Jordan and John Stewart (Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, respectively) that we’d also expect to see here.
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