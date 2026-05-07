Larry David and Barack Obama bicker in Life, Larry, And The Pursuit Of Unhappiness teaser
David thinks putting a former president as your emergency contact is an obviously smart idea.Photo Courtesy of Art Streiber/HBO
Has Barack Obama gone Hollywood, or has Larry David gone Washington? The answer is both. As we gear up for the 250th birthday of the United States, the Obamas and David have been cooking up Life, Liberty, And The Pursuit Of Unhappiness at HBO. The series already released one clip from one of its sketches back in March, which sees Larry David get called a pervert, Nazi, and “pervo Nazi” during a V-J Day celebration. But this new clip actually has the former president in it, where he’s also subject to David’s unmatched ability to kill a vibe.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.