The Legally Blonde prequel show has already scored a second season 6 months before its premiere

Say what you like about the basic premise of Prime Video’s new Legally Blonde prequel series Elle—because, like, if the whole point of watching the 2001 original was seeing Elle Woods undergo major character development, isn’t spending a bunch of time with her pre-development going to be kind of a drag?—but it clearly doesn’t lack for confidence. In fact, Prime Video is so convinced that people are going to want more of Lexi Minetree‘s take on a teenaged Reese Witherspoon that it’s already ordered a second sequel of the series, fully six months before the first season has aired. Which is, honestly, one hell of a called shot.

This is per Deadline, which notes that the series (executive produced by Witherspoon, and created by former Insecure and High School producer Laura Kittrell) has been set for a July 1 debut on the Amazon-owned streaming service. Which seems like a long way off, but apparently whatever Prime executives have already seen of the show—which also stars June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Chandler Kinney, Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, and Zac Looker—has apparently been so incredible, so “write a letter to get yourself into Harvard Law School” convincing, that they’ve already doubled down on the series.

As noted, Elle is a high school-set prequel, with Minetree portraying a teenaged version of its title character as she learns a lot of things about confidence and self-acceptance that she will then presumably have to un-learn, so that she can then learn them all over again in Legally Blonde and, to a lesser extent, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, And Blonde. Witherspoon herself has weighed in on the news—although not, to our great frustration, on the implications for the wider Legally Blonde Multiverse—with a statement, noting that, “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career. I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike. Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on Season Two!”