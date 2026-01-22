The Legally Blonde prequel show has already scored a second season 6 months before its premiere
It may not be Harvard Law, but Prime Video's Elle has already scored acceptance to the "Getting a second season" club.
Say what you like about the basic premise of Prime Video’s new Legally Blonde prequel series Elle—because, like, if the whole point of watching the 2001 original was seeing Elle Woods undergo major character development, isn’t spending a bunch of time with her pre-development going to be kind of a drag?—but it clearly doesn’t lack for confidence. In fact, Prime Video is so convinced that people are going to want more of Lexi Minetree‘s take on a teenaged Reese Witherspoon that it’s already ordered a second sequel of the series, fully six months before the first season has aired. Which is, honestly, one hell of a called shot.
