Lena Dunham confirms you've gotten enough of her Netflix show Too Much

Declaring that “Part of the job is knowing when to park it,” Lena Dunham has confirmed that the single season of her recent Netflix romantic comedy Too Much will be the show’s only installment. Per Deadline, Dunham was at a For Your Consideration event for the Meg Stalter and Will Sharpe-starring series when she confirmed that she and husband/co-creator Luis Felber have no intention of trying to extend the story for another run.

“Our intention was always to make Too Much as a limited series,” Dunham told press, even though the last decade or so of TV production has made a pretty definitive case for “limited series” being code for “standalone thing that we’ll try to milk more from if executives think we can get away with it.” Dunham, though, sounds a lot more definitive, noting that she and Felber very deliberately viewed the one season afforded them as a chance to explain a single story in full: “It was meant to feel like a classic transatlantic love story but with time to really dig into the complexities that a film doesn’t have the space for.”

The series starred rising comedy star Stalter as a fairly obvious Dunham stand-in—the show having reportedly been based on her relationship with Felber—who winds up moving to London and falling in what will turn out to be pretty complicated love with a musician played by Sharpe. Dunham notes that she’s not immune to the lure of thinking about what might come next for the characters—”Felix and Jess have a baby! Felix and Jess are on the first ship to populate Mars!”—but, ultimately, “As Luis and I sat with what we made, we realized we had told the story.”

We enjoyed Too Much, as it happens, with our review praising Stalter and Sharpe’s performances, and that same relaxed pacing that Dunham says she was specifically hoping to deploy. The series aired its entire 10-episode run back in July of this year.