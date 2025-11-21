Acolyte's Leslye Headland thinks content about Star Wars becoming "more culturally impactful" than Star Wars The public cancellation of her Star Wars series, The Acolyte, revealed to creator Leslye Headland the "misunderstanding between the studios and that engagement."

Of all the Star Wars-related material released in the Disney era, only The Last Jedi faced the public blowback that befell Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte, which was canceled after one season last year. And that’s really saying something, considering Disney released The Rise Of Skywalker in between both. The Acolyte was obviously risky. It was set 100 years before the prequels and stars a bunch of characters no one’s ever heard of. (Plus, zero Yaddle cameos.) Sadly, given what we knew about the Last Jedi backlash—which couched racist and sexist vitriol inside complaints about Luke mirroring Yoda’s character arc—it’s perhaps unsurprising that the first Star Wars series created by a queer woman and starring a queer woman of color would attract input from the internet’s Star Wars reaction industrial complex. But Headland knew what she was getting into. “I have always been, since the launch of YouTube, part of the Star Wars recap/criticism/lionization fandom community,” she tells The Wrap. “You don’t have to tell me who’s talking about it or how bad it is online; I know exactly who they are. I supported them on Patreon. There are some of them that I respect, and there are some of them that I think are absolutely snake oil salesmen, just opportunists. Then, of course, there are the fascists and racists. So it runs a gamut.” Nevertheless, while she thinks that “any gripes creatively with the show are completely valid,” Disney, in Headland’s opinion, didn’t understand the reaction, what it meant, or how to use it.