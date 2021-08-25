Letitia Wright was hospitalized for minor injuries after an accident with a stunt rig on the se t of the Black Panther sequel . A spokesperson for Marvel told Deadline, “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.” The incident is said to have occurred during an overnight shoot in Boston. Sources also told Deadline that it’s a minor incident that “will not have an impact on the film’s shooting schedule.”



The shooting of the Black Panther sequel has primarily happened in Atlanta; filming bega n in late June. Wright was one of the first stars c onfirmed to reprise t hei r roles ; her character is rumored to have a larger role in Wakanda Forever than she did in the first film.

Full p lot details of the second Black Panther film haven’t been shared yet, but the film will reportedly focus more on Wakanda than on the titular hero. We also know that the movie won’t go the Star Wars-style route of CGI-ing Chadwick Boseman as T’Chall a. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently said that Boseman’s final take on the character in Disney+’s animated series What If...? influenced how Black Panther 2 will tackle his absence.

“We didn’t know it would be his final performance obviously,” Feige told Variety. “He came in numerous times, was so gung ho about it, was so excited about it… He read the episode that airs 24 hours from now and then came back and said ‘I really love this version of T’Challa.’ And we had a conversation after that with Ryan [Coogler, director of Wakanda Forever] about how do we get some of this voice—none of the storyline—but just some of that voice into Panther 2… I’m excited for the fans to see that as well.”

