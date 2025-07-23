Liam Neeson needs your help saving theatrical comedies With the purchase of a single movie ticket, you can help a comedy in need of a viewer.

A lot is riding on the upcoming reboot of The Naked Gun. Perhaps, too much. But that’s the position we find ourselves in. With tech companies opting to dump movies with built-in audiences, such as Happy Gilmore 2, on their streaming services, studios are releasing fewer and fewer comedies every year. That is if this public service announcement from The Naked Gun is to be believed.

“Every year, more and more comedies go unmade, unseen, and unquoted,” Liam Neeson says in the new PSA for Naked Gun. “But for the price of one movie ticket, you can help rescue a comedy.”