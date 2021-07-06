Lily Rabe Photo : Rachel Luna ( Getty Images )

Lily Rabe joins the cast of the Love And Death, an upcoming true crime limited series from HBO Max. The series is based on the real murder case of Betty Gore, who was brutally killed by her friend Candy Montgomery in 1980. Rabe joins Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Jesse Plemons (I’m Thinking Of Ending Things), and Patrick Fugit (Almost Famous), who all play the Gore and the Montgomery families that lie at the center of the crime .

Advertisement

Love And Death plays out against the Wylie, Texas skyline, following two religious Southern couples as they navigate raising a family and the unending monotony of their marriages. Betty Gore, played by Rabe, is wife to Allan Gore (Plemons). Elizabeth Olsen will play axe -murderer Candy Montgomery, who one day decides to initiate an affair with Allan Gore after bumping into him while playing church volleyball. Patrick Fugit plays Candy’s loving husband Pat Montgomery.

Candy Montgomery’s Texas-sized tale of housewife boredom, an inconspicuous affair, and eventual crime of passion has been explored in Jim Atkinson and Joe Bob Briggs’s Evidence Of Love: A True Story Of Passion And Death In The Suburbs and in a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II”). Hulu is also currently working on their own adaptation series, with Elisabeth Moss on board as Candy.

Love And Death is executive produced by writer David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Lesli Linka Glatter, Scott Brown, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, Helen Verno, and Megan Creydt of Texas Monthly. Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men) will direct Love And Death.

Rabe is known for her appearances in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, taking on different roles in 9 out of the series’ 10 seasons. She recently completed production on the George Clooney-directed The Tender Bar, and recently starred in Bruna Papandrea’s Tell Me Your Secrets. She also starred alongside Kidman in another murder-mystery HBO Max series, The Undoing.