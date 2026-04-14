Lin-Manuel Miranda builds out his starry choir for the Octet adaptation
Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, Jonathan Groff, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among the ensemble of the upcoming film.Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Disney
After making his feature directorial debut in Tick, Tick… Boom, Lin-Manuel Miranda is heading behind the camera again for Octet. And he’s gathered a gosh darn impressive cast to help bring the musical to the big screen, ranging from a young Stranger Things star to Severance‘s breakout actor. The Hamilton creator posted the rehearsal sign-in sheet on his Instagram this morning, revealing the cast lineup.
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