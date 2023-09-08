Listen to the late Jimmy Buffett rock out with Paul McCartney as "My Gummie Just Kicked In"

As Parrotheads planetwide know, Jimmy Buffett was an almost ridiculously prolific artist: The music legend, who died last week at the age of 76, released more than 50 albums across a five-decade career; even if you take out the compilations and live albums, that still leaves a body of work that rests comfortably in the low 30s, an enormous number of studio productions.

And is now set to just get one little bit bigger, as Variety reports that a posthumous Buffett album, Equal Strain On All Parts, has been announced today, along with a plethora of singles. Among other things, the new album—reportedly recorded earlier this year, before Buffett’s battle with cancer took a turn for the worse—features an appearance from Sir Paul McCartney, who played bass on the Buffett song “My Gummie Just Kicked In.” (Never let it be said that Jimmy Buffett was ever anyone but exactly himself.)

My Gummie Just Kicked In

McCartney issued a note of tribute to Buffett shortly after the artist’s death, mentioning their collaboration, and writing that, “I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called ‘My Gummie Just Kicked In’. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs. One [new track], in particular, I loved was the song ‘Bubbles Up’. And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever. He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles – they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away.” (“Bubbles Up” is one of the three new singles out today, and is, indeed, a very sweet listen.)

Bubbles Up (Official Lyric Video)

Equal Strain releases on November 3. Tragically, the powers that be have not decided to gift us with an early release of the album’s eleventh track, which is just called “Fish Porn,” and which we will now be thinking about for the rest of the day.