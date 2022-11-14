What’s the real American dream? As more people recognize how t he streets-of-gold, up-by-your-bootstraps mentality has only strengthened some of America’s most ingrained prejudices, the question has never been more up for debate.

As far as answers, the Apple TV+ anthology series Little America may be a good start. From Oscar-winning Coda director Siân Heder and Emmy nominee Lee Eisenberg, the series explores the lives of different immigrants across America as they pursue their own American dream.

Little America — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Following a critically-acclaimed freshman run, Little America will premiere an eight-episode second season next month. In the season’s first trailer, the audience meets a new crop of first-generation immigrants building varied, complex lives across the United States. The series is based on stories from real immigrants as told to Vox Media’s Epic Magazine, which highlights “extraordinary true stories.”

From an Austin Sizzler to a New York City auditorium to a rural country fair, the snippets of life the trailer shares come from all corners of the country. Although the audience isn’t directly introduced to any of those new faces, we quickly learn the complicated dynamics with which they must grapple .

There’s the criticism from concerned elders, the longing for connection to one’s own culture, and the casual, cruel, indelible racism: “Where are you really from?” one young woman is asked before having her name publicly butchered. But between disappointments, there are also more tender, peaceful moments— not to mention personal triumphs. Among a host of newer actors, season 2 will also feature performances from Phylicia Rashad, Alan S. Kim, Ki Hong Lee and more.

Little America season 2 will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ starting Friday, December 9.

