Lizzo's Big Grrrl Dancers praise Lizzo, tour experience on Instagram

Two weeks after three of Lizzo’s former dancers accused her of sexual harassment, discrimination, and unlawful imprisonment, among other things, the beleaguered singer has had very few public defenders. Sure, Beyoncé gave her a shout-out at a recent concert, and in the doing-more-harm-than-good department, Lizzo received support from Jameela Jamil and Grimes. However, as Lizzo’s stock plummets, her Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers are rallying behind their leader in an Instagram post, praising her and their experience on tour.

It should be noted that none of the dancers signed their names on this statement, making it unclear who wrote it. This may be public relations maneuvering to counter the damning lawsuit that threatens the singer’s body-positive image. Equally possible is that these dancers didn’t have the same experience as Lizzo’s accusers, and all her dancers agree with the statement, which is why the lack of individual names on the letter is so curious. Still, it’s the first response we’ve heard from the Big Grrrls camp since the accusations came to light, so it’s worth keeping in mind on some level.

“We have had the time of our lives on The Special tour,” the post reads. “We have been so honored to share the stage with such an amazing talent.”

“Thank you to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking the doorway for the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love!” the post continues. “You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose. Not only for us but for women and all people breaking barriers.”

Also included in the post is a silent montage of the dancers enjoying their time on tour, which isn’t suspicious but is a little strange. Why wouldn’t the poster put a Lizzo song on the video? So many things about this post remain shrouded in mystery.



One thing is certain, the note certainly does not reflect the experiences described by former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, who accuse Lizzo of body-shaming, religious discrimination, and fostering a hostile workplace. Lizzo denied the allegations, saying they came from former employees who were dismissed for “inappropriate and unprofessional” behavior.