Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, September 27. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10 p.m., season five premiere): To absolutely no one’s surprise, yet another medical drama on ABC is thriving and has reached its fifth season. Led by Bates Motel star Freddie Highmore, the show follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who uses his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. In the season five premiere, titled “New Beginnings,” Shaun and Lea’s (Paige Spara) upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala. Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo (Osvaldo Benavides) finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved. Co-produced by Daniel Dae Kim, the show also stars Richard Schiff and Noah Galvin.

Regular coverage

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Midsomer Murders (Acorn TV, 3:01 a.m.): One of the most popular crime franchises resumes its 22nd season, now streaming in the U.S. on Acorn TV . In the show, Detective Chief Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and Detective Sergeant Winter (Nick Hendrix) investigate homicides, blackmail, greed, and betrayal in England’s most murderous county. In the mid-season debut, titled “Happy Families,” the owners of a handmade board game gather for a murder mystery weekend. The immersive experience takes a puzzling twist when a killer strikes for real. The police’s detective skills are put to the test as they are forced to solve this case on their own. Caroline Quentin and Rachael Stirling guest star in the episode.