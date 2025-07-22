Feast your eyes on a first look and premiere date for Loot season 3
In a first clip from the next season, Molly Wells is beginning to doubt her "crystallogist" and his credentials.Images via Apple TV+
After an extra-long, election-influenced hiatus, Loot is almost back. Apple TV+ shared a first look at the upcoming third season this morning, proving that Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) is still alive and well and impeccably dressed. The streamer also shared a very brief clip in which Molly wonders if her “crystallogist” is a scammer and confirms the date of the series’ return as October 15.