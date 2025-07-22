Feast your eyes on a first look and premiere date for Loot season 3

After an extra-long, election-influenced hiatus, Loot is almost back. Apple TV+ shared a first look at the upcoming third season this morning, proving that Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) is still alive and well and impeccably dressed. The streamer also shared a very brief clip in which Molly wonders if her “crystallogist” is a scammer and confirms the date of the series’ return as October 15.

First released in 2022, Loot follows Molly as she divorces a billionaire (à la Bill and Melissa French Gates) and decides to get reengaged with the charity foundation she started years prior. The show’s second season premiered in 2024, and the third season was initially scheduled to go into production last August, but those plans were put on hold when Kamala Harris ended up the Democratic nominee for president and Rudolph became suddenly way busier with Saturday Night Live. Even with the delay, there’s still a shorter gap between the second and third season than between the first two, so the company really didn’t waste any time getting back in business with Rudolph.

The streamer didn’t offer too much in the way of what kind of plots we might expect from the third season, just that Loot “will also continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at The Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.” The announcement today also confirmed the return of Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Joel Kim Booster, and Adam Scott, as well as guest appearances from Stephanie Styles, D’Arcy Carden, Adam Scott, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo and more.