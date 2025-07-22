Stephen Colbert has ideas about why Paramount might be short on cash

"Over the weekend, it sunk in that they are killing off our show. But they made one mistake: they left me alive," Colbert said on his show last night. "And now for the next ten months the gloves are off."

By Drew Gillis  |  July 22, 2025 | 9:30am
Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.
TV News Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert has ideas about why Paramount might be short on cash
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste

Stephen Colbert returned to the stage of the Ed Sullivan Theater last night, speaking publicly for the first time since sharing the news that The Late Show would be history come May 2026. “Cancel culture has gone too far,” Colbert joked at the top of his monologue. But overall, Colbert used the stage to continue to mock his parent company Paramount and Donald Trump. “Over the weekend, it sunk in that they are killing off our show. But they made one mistake: they left me alive. And now for the next ten months the gloves are off.” Looking directly into the camera, Colbert told President Trump, “go fuck yourself.” 

“People have been speculating about the timing of this decision from Paramount,” Colbert said, referencing his criticism of the network last Monday. “CBS, who I want to reiterate have always been great partners, put out a statement saying very nice things about me and about the show, and thank you to them for that” Colbert continued. “They clarified that the cancellation was “purely a financial decision”… but how could it be a financial decision when it was number one in ratings?” he said, going on to reference the supposed losses of $40 million. “I could see us losing $24 million, but where would Paramount have possibly spent the other $16 million—oh, yeah.” 

Later, Colbert welcomed who else but “Weird Al” Yankovic and Lin-Manuel Miranda to the stage to perform “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay. Not a parody of “Viva La Vida,” just the actual song as the camera shifted to the audience to parody last week’s viral, marriage-ruining kiss cam. The bit brought in cameos from Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Christopher McDonald and Adam Sandler before depicting an animation of Trump and the Paramount logo. And once the spotlight shifts to them, the song is canceled, for financial reasons. 

Colbert’s two main guests for the evening, Sandra Oh and Dave Franco, also both praised the host at the top of their interviews, something we’d wager we’ll be seeing a lot more of between now and May. “I am so sorry and saddened and properly outraged for the cancellation of late night here,” Oh began, voice somewhat shaking. “Not only for yourself and for this entire family here, but for what it means [for] where we are in our culture, and what it means for free speech.” Oh then wishes a plague on both the houses of CBS and Paramount. Franco referenced the situation less directly, simply calling Colbert an “absolute legend” and saying that everything he touches turns to gold.

 
Join the discussion...
 