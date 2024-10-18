Luca Guadagnino will make his American Psycho, eventually Guadanigno has big shoes to fill (and a lot of other projects to get through).

Mamma mia, another Luca Guadagnino project?! The man’s schedule is beginning to look a lot like Sydney Sweeney’s. He’s recently been in production for After The Hunt with Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts and he’s also got Separate Rooms with Josh O’Connor and Léa Seydoux and he’s also supposed to make a Scotty Bowers movie and direct a Lord Of The Flies adaptation. On top of all that, he will now also be helming a new adaptation of American Psycho for Lionsgate, per a Deadline report.

The script for American Psycho, adapted from the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name, is being written by Scott Z. Burns (Extrapolations). In a statement, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said, “We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

Did a chill just run down your spine seeing a seminal entry to the literary canon being described as “classic IP”? (Nobody needs to be blowing smoke up Bret Easton Ellis’ ass, but c’mon, Fogelson!) Obviously, the specter of Mary Harron‘s 2000 adaptation looms large over this announcement. Though it has been over 20 years, Harron’s version was a critically acclaimed hit that served as future Oscar winner Christian Bale’s breakthrough role. The studio has apparently been trying to “crack” this one for a while, and according to Deadline “sources say that rather than a remake, Guadagnino’s film will be a new adaptation of Ellis’ novel.” If you’re wondering what exactly the difference is between a remake and a new adaptation in this case, well, join the club. At the end of the day, American Psycho is getting remade, right?

Guadanigno’s pretty good with messy psychological situations in cinema and exploring morally gray (or morally abhorrent) characters in a way that feels fresh and interesting. He’ll probably do a pretty good job with American Psycho, whenever he finds the time to get around to it. The director is currently promoting his latest film Queer, starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey.