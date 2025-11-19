Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner to attempt rock and roll con job in 2026 The upcoming Double Trouble Double Vision tour promises all the hits, all the nostalgia, and none of the original members.

In roughly 100 CE, Plutarch first posed the now-infamous Ship of Theseus problem: If you replace every plank, every rope, every nail, at what point does the ship stop being itself? 2,000 years later, we have a modern update, courtesy of Live Nation: the newly announced Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner joint tour, featuring none of the musicians who originally built either vessel, yet somehow still sailing under the same names. If the music industry has proven anything, it’s that the ship stays the ship as long as the name on the hull still sells tickets. Truly, the philosophers of old could only dream of such brand consistency.

In the grand tradition of American legacy institutions persisting long after anyone involved with their founding has retired, died, or reincarnated as a Margaritaville franchise, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner have announced their Double Trouble Double Vision co-headline tour for 2026. 19 dates across North America, VIP packages, meet-and-greets, photo ops—the whole modern touring apparatus—just without the original humans whose existence once justified the logos. Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last original member, Gary Rossington, died in 2023, and Foreigner’s founding guitarist Mick Jones will be skipping these shows because of his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.