Nicolas Cage scribbles up an impression in the first Madden trailer

The big question looming over Nicolas Cage’s new biopic Madden—besides the basic question of whether director and co-writer David O. Russell could get through an entire film shoot without allegations of unprofessional behavior cropping up, which, uh, no—was how much “John Madden” we were going to get, as opposed to pure, uncut Nic Cage. Madden is, on the one hand, one of the most impersonated people in the history of televised football, with a blustery, enthusiastic delivery that roughly one billion semi-drunk dads have proven it’s pretty easy to duplicate. On the other hand, Cage is Cage, an actor who rarely disappears into roles these days, so much as he sort of absorbs them into his cinematic wild man persona. So how much authentic Madden were we going to get?

If the teaser trailer for the film, released online earlier today, is anything to go off of… Maybe half-and-half? Cage is clearly having fun in the part, which sees him slathered in prosthetics, and, in the most eye-catching scene of the teaser, scribbling all over a whiteboard with manic confusion and just a touch of glee. He certainly doesn’t sound much like Madden, but, at the same time, he’s hitting the energetic peaks that made the coach-turned-commentator such watchable television. Certainly, it’s a more eye-catching performance than the lizard-like turn Christian Bale is giving as football exec Al Davis, who’s introduced early in the trailer telling us that “There’s only one John Madden.” We’ll see!

Elsewhere, we get glimpses at co-stars John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, and Shane Gillis—and, perhaps even more importantly, a tiny peek at an early incarnation of the ludicrously successful football video game franchise that Madden lent his name to—along with a reminder that all of this stuff is still a damn long way off. Madden is currently set to arrive in theaters on Thanksgiving 2026.