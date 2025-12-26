Nicolas Cage scribbles up an impression in the first Madden trailer
Cage and Christian Bale star in the first teaser for David O. Russell's John Madden biopic.Nicolas Cage in Madden, Screenshot: YouTube
The big question looming over Nicolas Cage’s new biopic Madden—besides the basic question of whether director and co-writer David O. Russell could get through an entire film shoot without allegations of unprofessional behavior cropping up, which, uh, no—was how much “John Madden” we were going to get, as opposed to pure, uncut Nic Cage. Madden is, on the one hand, one of the most impersonated people in the history of televised football, with a blustery, enthusiastic delivery that roughly one billion semi-drunk dads have proven it’s pretty easy to duplicate. On the other hand, Cage is Cage, an actor who rarely disappears into roles these days, so much as he sort of absorbs them into his cinematic wild man persona. So how much authentic Madden were we going to get?