Malcolm In The Middle creator warns fans not to expect more revival episodes
"Bryan’s got a very eminent career. Frankie’s got, like, seven eminent careers going."The cast of Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair, Screenshot: YouTube
It was already kind of a miracle that Hulu’s recent Malcolm In The Middle revival, Life’s Still Unfair, happened at all. (Let alone that it turned out to be a genuinely pretty fun update to the 2000s-era Fox favorite.) Star Frankie Muniz has been essentially retired from acting for years, having spent large portions of the last two decades driving race cars, while Bryan Cranston has become so insanely busy doing drama that it’s shocking to see how silly (and nude) he’s still willing to get for his favorite family of sitcom psychopaths. But if you enjoyed the series (which aired all four of its episodes in a block earlier this week), don’t hold out hopes you might be getting more: Series creator Linwood Boomer has wasted little time in shooting that idea down.