Margo's getting even more Money Troubles
Elle Fanning's delightful "single mom turns to OnlyFans to make ends meet" dramedy is getting a second season at Apple TV.Elle Fanning in Margo's Got Money Troubles, Photo: Apple TV
We were pretty big fans of Apple TV’s new dramedy series Margo’s Got Money Troubles, with The A.V. Club‘s B+ review praising David E. Kelly’s adaptation of Rufi Thorpe’s novel for its quick-fire wit, and especially for strong performances from stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman. And while the series (about a young single mother who turns to OnlyFans to make ends meet) is still in the midst of airing its first season—with its final episode set to run on May 20—the money (troubles) train is now officially set to keep rolling. Apple TV announced today that it’s granting the show a second season, ensuring that all you HungryGhosts in the audience will still have a chance to get your fill of Margo and her surprisingly wrestling-adjacent efforts to make a living through online sex work.