Margo's getting even more Money Troubles

We were pretty big fans of Apple TV’s new dramedy series Margo’s Got Money Troubles, with The A.V. Club‘s B+ review praising David E. Kelly’s adaptation of Rufi Thorpe’s novel for its quick-fire wit, and especially for strong performances from stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman. And while the series (about a young single mother who turns to OnlyFans to make ends meet) is still in the midst of airing its first season—with its final episode set to run on May 20—the money (troubles) train is now officially set to keep rolling. Apple TV announced today that it’s granting the show a second season, ensuring that all you HungryGhosts in the audience will still have a chance to get your fill of Margo and her surprisingly wrestling-adjacent efforts to make a living through online sex work.

Fanning (who also serves as an executive producer on the series, which is produced for Apple by A24) put out a statement today as part of the renewal press blitz, saying, “Embarking on the adventure of bringing Margo to the screen has been one of the greatest joys of my life. When I first read Rufi’s stunning story, it felt wholly original and most importantly human, and then with David’s writing, along with our epic cast of heart-wrenching performances, it truly felt like we had something special. Having the opportunity to bring more of Margo’s troubles, creativity, fearless spirit, and authenticity to audiences with a second season, makes me incredibly happy and excited. I can promise everyone they’re in for a wild, messy, and beautiful ride.”

In addition to Fanning, Pfeiffer, and Offerman, Margo’s also stars Greg Kinnear, Thaddea Graham, Michael Angarano, and Nicole Kidman. The renewal notice also notes that Eva Anderson, an executive producer on the series for its first season, has been upgraded to co-showrunner with Kelly for the second.