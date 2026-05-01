Fox getting back to its gnarly reality show roots with "Let's make arranged marriages fun!" show
Whitney Cummings will host Marriage Market, where "Mom and dad are in total control" of their children's love lives.Marriage Market, Image: Fox
It would be a stretch to say we’re nostalgic for the Wild West period that reality shows went through in the early 2000s, when the massive popularity of glossed-up gameshows like Survivor and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? kicked off a whole gold rush of TV producers finding ever-more inventive ways to get people to exchange their dignity for money and/or celebrity on the cheap. But it did have a certain grotesque inventiveness to it, especially on Fox, which asked women to marry multi-millionaires (who may or may not have been actual millionaires), and offered plastic surgery as prizes for the insecure. Almost all of it was gross, and surprisingly little of it made for good TV, but it was at least quite a bit weirder than the more respectable and predictable forms that reality TV has evolved into since.