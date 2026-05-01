Joy-hating judges once again delay The Onion's InfoWars takeover

A Texas judge delayed a deal that would have put Tim Heidecker in charge of InfoWars—and money in the hands of the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims.

By William Hughes  |  April 30, 2026 | 9:06pm
So close, and yet so far.
Aux News The Onion
Joy-hating judges once again delay The Onion's InfoWars takeover

Apparently unmoved by the rock-solid legal principle that it will be extremely fucking funny when it finally goes through, a Texas appeals judge has granted efforts by InfoWars host Alex Jones to delay Global Tetrahedron, the publisher of our old friends at The Onion, from licensing its intellectual property for its own dark, comedic purposes. [Note: The A.V. Club and The Onion were sister publications owned by the same company for many years, but now have separate ownership.] Global Tetrahedron announced last week that it had reached a licensing deal with the court receiver who’s currently responsible for breaking InfoWars down for parts, allowing the company to hire comedian/suspected documentarian Tim Heidecker to take control of the conspiracy site’s particular brand of high-volume idiocy. However, per NPR, the appeals court has now delayed the turnover of control to said court receiver, meaning the licensing deal can’t go through. (Also, Jones’ version of InfoWars has to go off the air, because apparently no one is now legally authorized to pay its rent, so, hey, silver lining there.)

As pointed out by Global Tetrahedron CEO Ben Collins on social media, the blockage of the deal is not just an impediment to the art of comedy: It’s also a setback for the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, who successfully sued Jones for $1.4 billion eight years ago—after he accused them of being actors who only pretended that their children had been murdered—and who’ve never actually seen any money from the professional bloviator. The families have long supported Collins’ bid to take control of InfoWars, at least in part because Global Tetrahedron has pledged to give parts of the proceeds from merch sales to the family, the first real payments they’ll get in the near-decade since the judgment.

Collins was n0-joking-around irate about Jones’ latest stall tactic in his social media posts, writing, “I am so sorry for the delay. We’re trying as hard as we can while Alex Jones invents new avenues to subvert justice with the appeasement of a series of ultimately scared people who should know better. I’m going to keep fighting for the Sandy Hook families, who haven’t seen a penny from Alex Jones.”

 
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