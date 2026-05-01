Joy-hating judges once again delay The Onion's InfoWars takeover A Texas judge delayed a deal that would have put Tim Heidecker in charge of InfoWars—and money in the hands of the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims.

Apparently unmoved by the rock-solid legal principle that it will be extremely fucking funny when it finally goes through, a Texas appeals judge has granted efforts by InfoWars host Alex Jones to delay Global Tetrahedron, the publisher of our old friends at The Onion, from licensing its intellectual property for its own dark, comedic purposes. [Note: The A.V. Club and The Onion were sister publications owned by the same company for many years, but now have separate ownership.] Global Tetrahedron announced last week that it had reached a licensing deal with the court receiver who’s currently responsible for breaking InfoWars down for parts, allowing the company to hire comedian/suspected documentarian Tim Heidecker to take control of the conspiracy site’s particular brand of high-volume idiocy. However, per NPR, the appeals court has now delayed the turnover of control to said court receiver, meaning the licensing deal can’t go through. (Also, Jones’ version of InfoWars has to go off the air, because apparently no one is now legally authorized to pay its rent, so, hey, silver lining there.)