Jiminy Glick returns in the trailer for Netflix's Marty, Life Is Short
"They're making a documentary about everyone, literally every human being that has ever existed," the donut-swallowing showbiz legend says of the upcoming Netflix documentary.
The Netflix celebrity-documentary industrial complex rolls on with a new movie about the indomitable Martin Short. Enjoying the playful titling as his banjo-playing collaborator received for Steve! (Martin): A Documentary In Two Parts, the Netflix doc Marty, Life Is Short gives the same kind of overview into one of Hollywood’s most influential and persistent comedic voices. But perhaps more important than home movies of Martin Short entertaining his family or his famous friends vouching for what the audience already knows (Martin Short is funny), it’s the appearance of Short’s alter-ego, Jiminy Glick, that really makes this one a must-see.
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