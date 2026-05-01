Jiminy Glick returns in the trailer for Netflix's Marty, Life Is Short

The Netflix celebrity-documentary industrial complex rolls on with a new movie about the indomitable Martin Short. Enjoying the playful titling as his banjo-playing collaborator received for Steve! (Martin): A Documentary In Two Parts, the Netflix doc Marty, Life Is Short gives the same kind of overview into one of Hollywood’s most influential and persistent comedic voices. But perhaps more important than home movies of Martin Short entertaining his family or his famous friends vouching for what the audience already knows (Martin Short is funny), it’s the appearance of Short’s alter-ego, Jiminy Glick, that really makes this one a must-see.

Per the trailer, the film goes through his career and the laughs and tears of family tragedy. Both of Short’s parents and his younger brother died before the comedian’s 20th birthday. (It’s unclear if the recent death of Short’s daughter will be included in the doc.) “We had a speed dial to the funeral parlor,” Short says in the doc. “But there were laughs in those years.”

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Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, the film features interviews with all the people you might expect, nay, demand from a Martin Short documentary, such as Steve Martin, Andrea Martin, and some folks who don’t have a “Martin” in their name, including Eugene Levy, Tom Hanks, John Mulaney, and the late Catherine O’Hara. And, of course, through it all, there’s Glick, holding the powerful to account and assessing the state of the documentary film. Any opportunity to see Glick choke on too many glazed donuts is worth our time and attention.

Marty, Life Is Short streams on May 12.