43. Vision (Paul Bettany)

Born from a combination of lightning from Thor’s hammer, the power of the Mind Stone, and a vibranium body designed by a rogue AI, Vision’s (Paul Bettany) birth in Age Of Ultron signaled the arrival of the mightiest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Who could forget the surprising moment the newborn J.A.R.V.I.S. turned formidable machine wielded Mjolnir—at the time an anointed ability thought to be exclusive to the God of Thunder himself. But when Vision returned in Captain America: Civil War, he spent most of his screen time babysitting (and romancing) Wanda Maximoff and mainly acted as a voice-of-reason spectator during the film’s climactic airport battle. By the time Infinity War came around he was nerfed even further after being crippled by Corvus Glaive’s blade, depriving us of more of the Vision’s phasing and energy-projection badassery. And of course, he died, not once, but twice at the hands of Thanos. Much like Wanda, we grieved his tragic death. But his thought-provoking line—“What is grief, if not love persevering?”—was so eloquently spoken during WandaVision’s eighth episode that it struck a chord and went viral, making many of us fall in love with the charismatic synthezoid all over again. [Gil Macias]