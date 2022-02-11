Before Disney+ monopolized the Marvel TV show game, Netflix had the best offering of Marvel-based series, with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. They were gritty. They could say “fuck.” And most importantly, the shows offered something deeper than the typical Marvel Studios blockbuster fare. But Netflix is losing those titles soon.



Deadline reports that Netflix’s license to the Marvel series is coming to an end, and Disney will be re- acquiring the rights. Unfortunately, this news had to come at the shortest month of the year, so there are only two more weeks until the shows are gone (for now) on March 1. Netflix is keeping true to the “keep mum on Marvel” mentality, and the streamer has not confirmed what will happen with those titles yet.

Deadline does say Netflix is expected to announce the shows’ new home soon, though. The new home will likely be Disney+, but it would still be a big gamble for the streamer, considering the streamer wouldn’t even allow the now-scrapped Lizzie McGuire reboot to contain any hint of the beloved character engaging in “adult behavior.” So how Disney work around shows that prominently feature topics like alcoholism and surviving abusive relationships? The H ouse of M ouse has been careful to keep its squeaky clean image, so it’ll be interesting to see what comes of Jessica Jones and the rest.

In the meantime, there are certain A.V. Club staffers who’d be willing to shell out on bootleg Blu-Rays (though we can honestly do without Iron Fist—sorry!). We’ll even settle for those pixelated YouTube videos that are barely watchable. And if it does come to Disney+ acquiring the titles, the silver lining is that the shows can expand their fanbase even more, and give Marvel fans something to watch (or rewatch) while waiting for a new season of WandaVision.