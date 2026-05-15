Matthew McConaughey? Heavens, no, that's "Mateo" from Peru
When fame wasn't feeling alright, alright, alright, Matthew McConaughey fled to Peru, where he assumed a pseudonym and met honest people who liked him for him.Screenshot: YouTube
In the world of the rich and famous, a pseudonym is key to getting your head straight. Whether it’s Paul McCartney booking hotels under “Paul Ramon” or Mitt Romney fearlessly tweeting as “Pierre Delecto,” sometimes it pays to get away from the lights, cameras, and action and be someone else for a while. Take Matthew McConaughey, for example. Guesting on the No Magic Pill podcast, per People, hosted by slipper magnate Blake Mycoskie, the founder of Toms Shoes, McConaughey recalled the time, early in his career, when he fled Hollywood for Peru, when fame grew too intense. After starring in Joel Schumacher’s 1996 legal drama, A Time To Kill, McConaughey says, “I needed to get my feet back on the ground, so I clicked out. Boom. Go to Peru.” The trip, the Oscar winner explains in his own Lincoln Navigator-inspired charming way, was an attempt to shed himself of “all this affiliation for this and that and the other” and to “decipher which part’s real, which part’s bullshit.” He started with his name, but his impact remained the same: