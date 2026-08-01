Max Greenfield says he's seen "amazing" New Girl reunion scripts: "As far as I know, it’s happening”
Sidestepping Jake Johnson and Lamorne Morris' long-running fake feud, Greenfield said he's actually seen scripts for a revival from creator Liz Meriwether.Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris, Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1
Tracking the particulars of the long-rumored New Girl revival project can be a tad tricky, on account of all the deliberate misinformation floating around out there. And we’re not talking about rumormongers or gossip rag types, so much as stars Jake Johnson and Lamorne Morris, who’ve spent the last several years vociferously talking shit about each other as part of a long-running joke about whose “fault” it is that the series has never come back. (As far as we know, Johnson got the most recent last word in, popping up on Today two weeks ago, ostensibly to promote The Dink, but with a lot more energy devoted to denouncing Morris for his hatred of both New Girl fans and humanity in general.)
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