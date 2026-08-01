Max Greenfield says he's seen "amazing" New Girl reunion scripts: "As far as I know, it’s happening”

Tracking the particulars of the long-rumored New Girl revival project can be a tad tricky, on account of all the deliberate misinformation floating around out there. And we’re not talking about rumormongers or gossip rag types, so much as stars Jake Johnson and Lamorne Morris, who’ve spent the last several years vociferously talking shit about each other as part of a long-running joke about whose “fault” it is that the series has never come back. (As far as we know, Johnson got the most recent last word in, popping up on Today two weeks ago, ostensibly to promote The Dink, but with a lot more energy devoted to denouncing Morris for his hatred of both New Girl fans and humanity in general.)

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Enter, perhaps inevitably, co-star Max Greenfield, who has now at least sort of tried to clear the air surrounding a project that’s never actually gotten any official confirmation from anyone involved in the show’s production. (For a value of “cleared the air” that included calling both Johnson and Morris “morons,” naturally.) In fact, Greenfield actually went a lot further on this score than series creator Liz Meriwether, who’s previously couched any talk of a revival in very hypothetical language. “As far as I know, it’s happening,” Greenfield told Today With Jenna & Sheinelle with a certain air of certainty this week, adding that, despite Meriwether’s hedging, he’s seen scripts she’s written for the project, which he dubbed “amazing.”

And, again, it’s possible this is all just part of an ever-expanding web of feuds and misinformation running between the show’s (generally super-busy) principal cast members and creators. That being said, it has now been eight years since New Girl went off the air, and everybody involved seems to still really enjoy screwing with each other, so maybe there really is hope that we might someday see this crew of True Americans gather in the loft once again.