Megan Fox has become a vampire (in the new Mortal Kombat)

2019’s Mortal Kombat 11 was an excellent video game, doing all of the things you want from one of the most storied franchises in all of video gaming without a lot of unnecessary bloat, but if you had to raise one issue with it—beyond the irritating final boss—it would probably be the stunt casting decision to have real-life fighter Ronda Rousey play series mainstay Sonya Blade. Rousey’s vocal performance was lousy, but also… you can google her name and make your decisions about anything she may have said or done in the past.

Now, surprisingly, it turns out that Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios has not learned its lesson about celebrity voice actors, but this one at least seems a lot cooler (and better in every way) than the last one: As reported by IGN, Megan Fox is going to appear in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 as a vampire woman named Nitara, and she’ll be lending her likeness to the game in addition to her voice. In other words, this is becoming the Jennifer’s Body video game that everyone’s been clamoring for!

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Megan Fox Becomes Nitara Trailer

Nitara is a fairly obscure Mortal Kombat character, especially when compared to longtime favorites like Scorpion and Sub-Zero, but she did pop up on the bad guy team in the most recent Mortal Kombat movie (where she was sawed in half by Kung-Lao’s razor-tipped hat). That means that the developers maybe did learn something from Ronda Rousey: Nitara isn’t a big character that people care about, like Sonya Blade, so it doesn’t really matter if Megan Fox does a good job or an embarrassingly bad job. It’s brilliant!

Advertisement

And Fox seems like she’ll be fine in the role, on top of that. The announcement video is a little odd, with Fox wearing a giant pink hat and describing her role in the game like someone who just found out about it while filming the video, but that’s alright. She’s here to say “I’ll steal Datusha and kill you with it” before doing some mega-violent shit, and that’s what she does.

Mortal Kombat 1 is sort of a prequel, sort of a sequel, and sort of a reboot of the Mortal Kombat series (we refused to explain any further, just look that up after you look up Ronda Rousey), and it will be available on all of the regular gaming platforms on September 19.