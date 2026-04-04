Mel B says not all Spice Girls want to be "honest enough" for a band documentary

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe,” an anniversary monumental enough that multiple members of the influential band have made public statements about how it might be nice to do something together to celebrate/monetize the milestone. But those Spice Girls fans hoping for either a reunion tour, or even a tell-all documentary looking back on the group’s history, are apparently out of luck, according to a new interview this week from Mel B.

The former Scary Spice was talking to Hello! about rumors of a possible reunion, which both she and groupmate Mel C lightly prodded at last year as the anniversary approached. (Mel C also stated last month that the reunion wasn’t happening; the group last played together as a quintet at the London Olympic Games in 2012, although the Mels, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell-Horner reunited for a tour sans Victoria Beckham in 2019.) “I can tell you it’s not happening,” Mel B said of another tour. “If it does, it’ll be a shock to me, let’s put it that way… I’m 50. You can’t be nagging everyone to go on tour if they don’t want to. I laid that to rest when I turned 50.”

Mel B also shot down the possibility of the group getting a documentary about them made, an increasingly popular way for older artists to tap back into, and energize, fandoms without having to, say, launch another world tour in their 50s. And here’s where Mel B dipped her toe into the roiling currents of interpersonal conflict that outside observers of Spice World only get occasional glimpses of: On the topic of a doc, Mel B tossed out the loaded concern that, “I think we’ve all been asked and were all thinking about it at some point. But it has to be done in the right way, and it has to be honest—and not everybody wants to be honest.” She didn’t name names, but it’s definitely some incendiary material, suggesting that for all that she also made comments about how the other members of the band have “done a lot for me as a person and in my life,” there’s some sharper feelings lurking under the shiny, happy veneer.