Melissa Gilbert releases statement on husband Timothy Busfield's child sex abuse charges
In a post befitting her Modern Prairie lifestyle brand, Melissa Gilbert shared her thoughts on her husband's child sex abuse scandal and a picture of herself with a big mug of tea.(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
A little over two weeks after the child sex abuse charges against her husband, Timothy Busfield, were made public, Emmy-nominated actress Melissa Gilbert is “sending you all my love and gratitude during this extraordinarily difficult time.” In a statement that’s both her first since her husband’s arrest and aesthetically aligned with the Modern Prairie Instagram she posted it to, Gilbert expressed support for Busfield and thanked her followers for supporting the couple. Along with the statement, Gilbert included a picture of herself holding a mug of tea, looking away from the camera, and wearing a slight smile. Gilbert also shared that “this season” reminds her of the importance of “stepping back from the noise, the news, and even our daily responsibilities” to “recharge, reflect, and find our center again.” Busfield was arrested on child sexual abuse charges after two boys, whom he directed on the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady, alleged that Busfield had touched them inappropriately. He denies the charges.
“I’m sending you all my love and gratitude during this extraordinarily difficult time. Not only for Tim, me and our family, but in the collective heaviness so many of us seem to be carrying right now. Add an unexpected storm to the mix, and it can all feel like a bit too much,” a statement from Gilbert read on the Modern Prairie Instagram page. “This season has reminded me, very clearly, how important it is to slow down, prioritize what truly matters, and allow ourselves moments of rest. Stepping back from the noise, the news, and even our daily responsibilities from time to time gives us space to recharge, reflect, and find our center again.”
“Thank you, truly, for the love, patience, and support you continue to show Tim and me. Thank you for helping me to feel safer, more grounded, and deeply held by this extraordinary community of women here at Modern Prairie. I’ll be easing back into things thoughtfully and with care – moving forward one step at a time. More to come, and so much gratitude always.”
Aside from the odd Hallmark movie, Gilbert doesn't act much these days and instead focuses on the lifestyle brand for older women inspired by her childhood role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House On The Prairie. She married Busfield in 2013. Busfield, who has faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations since the '90s, surrendered to authorities about two weeks ago, saying that he plans to fight the allegations. "I'm going to confront these lies," he said in a video declaring his innocence. "They're horrible. They're all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys. I'm going to fight it."