Melissa Gilbert releases statement on husband Timothy Busfield's child sex abuse charges In a post befitting her Modern Prairie lifestyle brand, Melissa Gilbert shared her thoughts on her husband's child sex abuse scandal and a picture of herself with a big mug of tea.

A little over two weeks after the child sex abuse charges against her husband, Timothy Busfield, were made public, Emmy-nominated actress Melissa Gilbert is “sending you all my love and gratitude during this extraordinarily difficult time.” In a statement that’s both her first since her husband’s arrest and aesthetically aligned with the Modern Prairie Instagram she posted it to, Gilbert expressed support for Busfield and thanked her followers for supporting the couple. Along with the statement, Gilbert included a picture of herself holding a mug of tea, looking away from the camera, and wearing a slight smile. Gilbert also shared that “this season” reminds her of the importance of “stepping back from the noise, the news, and even our daily responsibilities” to “recharge, reflect, and find our center again.” Busfield was arrested on child sexual abuse charges after two boys, whom he directed on the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady, alleged that Busfield had touched them inappropriately. He denies the charges.

“I’m sending you all my love and gratitude during this extraordinarily difficult time. Not only for Tim, me and our family, but in the collective heaviness so many of us seem to be carrying right now. Add an unexpected storm to the mix, and it can all feel like a bit too much,” a statement from Gilbert read on the Modern Prairie Instagram page. “This season has reminded me, very clearly, how important it is to slow down, prioritize what truly matters, and allow ourselves moments of rest. Stepping back from the noise, the news, and even our daily responsibilities from time to time gives us space to recharge, reflect, and find our center again.”