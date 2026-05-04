Meryl Streep seems Vogue'd out, expected to skip Met Gala amid boycott calls

Meryl Streep is not a Vogue editor—she just plays one on the screen. And while she’s spent the last few weeks promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, including posing with the erstwhile real Vogue editor Anna Wintour on the cover of the real magazine, she is apparently not required to attend the Met Gala, thrown each year by the magazine. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Streep was invited to co-chair the event this year, which would have been great brand synergy for the movie and the magazine, but alas.

There is speculation, however, that Streep has opted not to go because of a different kind of brand synergy. This is the first year that the gala has been co-chaired by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos and heavily sponsored by Amazon, which is controversial not just because of their generally poor style but their coziness with the Trump administration and the overall lack of ethics required to become one of the richest men in the world. Per THR, they have been accused of “buying their way into culture,” allegations that popped up previously when Sánchez Bezos appeared on a digital cover of Vogue after her wedding to the Amazon founder last year in Venice. In New York City, posters have popped up encouraging people to boycott the event, sponsored by the activist group Everybody Hates Elon.

Of course, Streep hasn’t made any kind of public statement indicating that her absence would have anything to do with Bezos. (Her Prada costars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are expected to be there—very unlike Andy, but totally Emily.) Zendaya, who has been a red carpet mainstay over the past decade, is expected to skip, but seemingly more because she’s been busy promoting The Drama and Euphoria and still has The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part Three left to go before the year is out. NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani is also skipping, breaking with the pattern set by previous mayors.