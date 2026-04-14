It doesn't sound like opting out of Meta's, Google's, or Microsoft's tracking does very much
A new study suggests that, most of the time, opting out from cookies doesn't stop some of the biggest tech companies from tracking you.Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Big tech loves your data. It loves your data so much that it wants to access it even when it tells you it won’t. This, at least, seems to be a conclusion of a new study from the California Privacy Audit, as reported by 404 Media. webXray, a privacy search engine, conducted an audit last month and found that “194 online advertising services ignore legally defined, globally standard, opt-out signals endorsed by regulators” and that “Cookie Choice Banners certified by Google fail to prevent Google from setting cookies after users opt out with a globally standard signal.” 55% of the sites the audit checked set ad cookies even after a user opted out.
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